Are COVID-19 tests detecting the UK variant?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UK variant’s emergence in Alabama is shining a spotlight on COVID testing -- are they picking it up?
Last month, the FDA warned that some tests can give a false negative when a person really is positive for COVID-19, due to the variation.
One month later, medical experts say that PCR tests are still a reliable test.
“The UK variant is just a small change in the outer spiked protein, so the test, the PCR, looks at much more than that,” explained UAB’s Dr. Michael Saag.
We know COVID-19 can incubate for several days, and even without the variant, Dr. Saag says tests can come back negative before symptoms show.
“It’s the nature probably of the sampling, of how the sample is collected, but that’s not terribly uncommon, but I would not ascribe that being due to the UK variant,” said Dr. Saag.
Experts are still very concerned about the variant because it is more infectious.
“It is better at attaching itself to the respiratory lining of your throat and your nose,” said UAB’s Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo earlier this week.
Dr. Fauci also says it can lead to worse infections, and urges caution.
“Now is the time, we know these variants are in our communities around Alabama, now is the time to really make sure we are wearing masks,” said Dr. Saag.
Vaccines are showing efficacy against the variant.
