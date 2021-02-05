ALDOT expands motorist assistance program in West Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is offering more help to people who run into car problems on the Interstate in Tuscaloosa County. ALDOT is putting more time and mileage into its driver assistance program in West Alabama. ASAP, short for Alabama Service and Assistance Patrol, is growing to help more drivers.
“They’re getting out doing something on their car. They really don’t know what to do or they’re waiting for somebody. Being on the shoulder of the interstate sometimes can be harrowing with the speeds people travel at. So by having someone who comes out there and is professional really gives them a lot of ease,” said John McWilliams, a spokesperson for ALDOT.
ASAP is a free service that arrives on scene to assist with crashes, disabled vehicles and anything that hurt traffic flow along the interstate. Starting Monday, the hours of service are being extended from 6am to 10pm Monday through Friday. And they’ll now cover a much longer stretch of I-20/59 between Exit 68 and 89. The previous time and area of service had been 11am to 7pm between exit 71 to 89.
“Anything that we can do to improve travel time and get people off the road safely and help with some minor mechanical issues is a great service to the people of Alabama,” McWilliams added.
ALDOT hopes to also bring the ASAP program to Chilton County along I-65 sometime this Spring.
