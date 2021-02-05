Alabama Wing of the Civil Air Patrol fights coronavirus spread through the air

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, or CAP for short, is partnering with other groups to make sure there won’t be a coronavirus testing gap for people in rural communities. Coronavirus testing kits are being distributed much faster around Alabama through the efforts of the Alabama wing of CAP.
“We wanted to help. One of our main missions in CAPS is actually emergency services and this would fall under our disaster relief efforts. So, we can do this at any time we’re requested by state agencies,” said Capt. Cindy Collette, a public affairs officer for CAP.
Collette said they’ve helped distribute more than 5,000 coronavirus testing kits statewide. Now CAP is partnering with UAB, the Alabama Department of Public Health and others to make it easier for minorities in rural parts of Alabama to get tested for coronavirus.
“As well as to make sure that the indigent and under served Hispanic communities all have access to testing,” Collette continued.
CAP planes have been taking flight against coronavirus since June. Now it will work with AHEC, the Alabama statewide Area Health Education Centers, to make sure testing kits at 5 regional centers around Alabama so coronavirus testing can happen.
These airplanes can do the drop off and pick up tests faster than by car. “Because it’s a whole lot faster Our Cessna 172 and 182 can get the testing kits transferred to and from in about half the time if we used our vans,” Collette explained. CAP has flights scheduled around Alabama for the next month. At least one of those had them landing in Brewton so testing kits can be distributed into parts of South Alabama.
