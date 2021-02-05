ADPH warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Health says they have gotten reports of scammers trying to take advantage of people who want the COVID-10 vaccine.
These reports allege that scammers are identifying themselves as public health nurses and saying they will give the vaccine at people’s homes.
ADPH does not currently administer COVID-19 vaccines in homes.
If you receive unsolicited calls, emails or visits from anyone claiming to be with ADPH and offering to administer COVID-19 vaccines at home, do not allow them in your residence or provide personal information such as Social Security numbers, birth dates or bank information.
You are advised to notify local law enforcement if someone like this contacts you.
