Northport synthetic drug seminar scheduled for Thursday

NORTHPORT , Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement and public officials in Tuscaloosa and Northport are urged to attend a drug awareness seminar on Thursday.
The Concept 5 teamed up with Northport councilman Woodrow Washington and police in Tuscaloosa and Northport to organize a drug seminar that will focus on how to better know the signs of synthetic drugs and how it can destroy lives.
Mr. Lance Dyer of the Dakota Foundation, who lost his son to synthetic drugs, will lead the conversation. Organizers believe with a rise in synthetic drugs, violence and police interaction this seminar is especially needed now.
They want officers to learn how to combat these issues by recognizing them, in order to know how to handle individuals who struggle with addiction.
“We see the drug use, we see use the gun violence, not to say others aren’t helping, but we want to help them along. It’s important to be educated so they can see and recognize what’s going on in their homes, in their communities, and catch it before it gets any worse,” said Paula Foster Caddell, Concept 5 founder and producer.
The drug seminar is only open in-person to law enforcement and city officials, you can watch it virtually by clicking here. You can listen between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
