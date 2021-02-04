Midfield City Schools return to virtual learning because of COVID-19 cases

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield City Schools’ students returned to virtual learning this week because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Midfield Superintendent Dr. Shun Williams said the increased cases were among staff and students, and the efforts to have students in the buildings have been challenged.
In an email and message to parents Williams said the decision was difficult “because we were excited about the opportunity to work with our students to ensure their academic success. However, we cannot operate effectively if we do not have the staff present to supervise and serve the students, and if we have to consistently quarantine students and teachers due to identified COVID cases.”
The return to virtual learning started Monday, February 1.
Dr. Williams said, “Midfield City Schools will continue to serve the educational and nutritional needs of all students. We appreciate our dedicated teachers for continuing to report to their classrooms and teach virtually, along with those who must do so from home. We thank our parents for their partnership and we look forward to welcoming students back after further assessment reveals it is safe for all to do so.”
Midfield City Schools will continue to serve meals to students for parent pickup at the schools, or students can report to their assigned bus stops to receive their lunches.
