Lawmakers fast track COVID-19 liability protection bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate committee on Thursday swiftly approved legislation that would provide businesses and others protection from liability in coronavirus-related lawsuits.
The bill passed Thursday without debate on a 27-1 vote. It now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.
Republican Sen. Arthur Orr has said that the bill would give protection to companies, churches and other entities from virus-related claims only if they were following appropriate precautions.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and GOP lawmakers had named the bill a priority for the first two weeks of the session.