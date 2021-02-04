Is it safe or effective to mix Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines?

“I think a big concern is that when the Pfizer study was done and the Moderna study was done, they only used their product. And so, when we say a person gets a 95% protection out of it what that means is, they get 95% protection after having Moderna vaccine times two, or Pfizer vaccine times two. We don’t know what would happen with Moderna followed by Pfizer or Pfizer followed by Moderna,” Willeford explained.