Infectious disease experts working to learn more about COVID-19 variants

“The more any virus is in our neighborhood, or any virus is in our area, the more chance it has to replicate,” Saag said. “The higher the likelihood that it may mutate into a type of variant that maybe the immunity of the vaccine wont work as well. The way we fight that is have as many people vaccinated as we can, reduce the spread, reduce the number of people who actually do get infected, and therefore totally reduce the likelihood that any new variant will emerge. That is why it is so essential,”