Infectious disease experts working to learn more about COVID-19 variants

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday night, the wife of Alfonzia Jackson Jr., the Jefferson County man diagnosed with the COVID variant, announced he had passed away. Experts said they are still working to learn more about the variant’s impact.
UAB infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag said variants are still new and research is still being done on them. He said as of now, variants are still not more deadly than the original COVID-19 virus and that they do not cause more severe disease.
“This particular variant that is circulating in Alabama doesn’t kill people or create more severe disease than the normal COVID,” Saag said. “I think what we know is, unfortunately this man picked up the COVID virus. It happened to be a variant and he died. That is very unfortunate, but I don’t think I can ascribe his death to it being a variant. The virus will kill people even if they don’t have the variant.”
He says we do know that the variant is more transmissible, meaning it can spread from person to person more easily.
“The regular COVID virus kills people,” Saag said. “It kills a lot of people. I don’t see any evidence right now that the variants that are in our area are anymore viral, meaning they are not more likely to kill people. It’s more likely to be transmitted and that’s what we need to be on guard about.”
Saag said the best way to protect yourself against the variants is to get vaccinated as soon as possible. He said research shows the current COVID-19 vaccines protect against variants.
“The more any virus is in our neighborhood, or any virus is in our area, the more chance it has to replicate,” Saag said. “The higher the likelihood that it may mutate into a type of variant that maybe the immunity of the vaccine wont work as well. The way we fight that is have as many people vaccinated as we can, reduce the spread, reduce the number of people who actually do get infected, and therefore totally reduce the likelihood that any new variant will emerge. That is why it is so essential,”
He said vaccinating now helps prevent more virus in the long run.
“The way to defend ourselves against that is to take away the chance for the virus to infect people,” Saag said. “Take away the chance for the virus to replicate and we win. It is especially important to really be careful about not exposing ourselves to any virus, variant or the regular type.”
Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department said the state does an assessment and death review on all patients who die from COVID-19 and look all the case data.
