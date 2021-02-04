‘I’m really blessed to do this’: Jalen Hurts helps 7-year-old cancer hero and family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and former Alabama, and Oklahoma star quarterback Jalen Hurts said he is blessed to be able to help a cancer hero and his family with new housing.
Jalen was introduced to childhood cancer hero 7-year-old Erick and his family through Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. As Jalen got to know Erick’s story he wanted to help him and his family with their struggles in fighting cancer.
Jalen visited the family during the holiday season, played catch with Erick and his siblings and presented the family with a check for $30,000. Jalen said the gift was love and blessings from him.
Through tears, Erick’s mom hugged and thanked Jalen.
As he was leaving, Jalen said he would hang a picture Erick drew for him in the Eagles’ locker room.
