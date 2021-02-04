‘Helping others is a tenet of my faith’: Tua announces Tua Foundation

MIAMI, Fla. (WBRC) - Miami Dolphins quarterback and former Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced the establishment of the Tua Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
The foundation is dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes.
The Tua Foundation will primarily focus on charitable endeavors in South Florida, Alabama and Hawaii.
As part of the Tua Foundation’s launch three grants of $16,667 were awarded to the Police Athletic League of North Miami (Miami, FL); Big Oak Ranch (Springville, AL); and the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame (Honolulu, HI).
“It is my deepest hope that the Tua Foundation will make a meaningful impact in support of those in need,” said Tagovailoa, Founder & Chairman. “Helping others is a tenet of my faith and who I am. This is a cause close to my heart.”
This past June, Tua established a $300,000 scholarship endowment to benefit his high school, Saint Louis School in Honolulu. Four scholarships will be awarded to students from Hawaii over the next four years, each named in honor of his grandparents.
For more information, visit www.TuaFoundation.org.
About the Police Athletic League of North Miami
The Police Athletic League of North Miami’s (PAL of North Miami) mission is to cultivate the partnership between parents, schools, the community, and the police department in order to develop productive, active leaders from our communities’ youth.
About the Big Oak Ranch
Big Oak Ranch exists to meet the needs of abused, neglected and abandoned children by giving them a solid, Christian home and a chance to realize and fulfill God’s plan for their lives. Since 1974, Big Oak has been home to more than 2,000 children. We’ve grown from a single farmhouse serving five boys to three locations, 22 homes and 159 children. We operate with one unwavering focus – to relieve the suffering of children.
About the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia’s greatest players, coaches and contributors and has awarded nearly $250,000 in academic scholarships Polynesian high school students. Its permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center (in Laie on the Island of O’ahu in Hawai’i).
