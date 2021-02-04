Fultondale basketball to play remainder of home games at Gardendale HS

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jharod Johnson has been playing basketball since he was three years old, and today he’s thankful for the sport more than ever.
“It’s been emotional. These guys come in here and some of them didn’t have homes 72 hours ago, you know they came in and played basketball and forgot all about it,” said the Fultondale Center.
“We’ve really been using this to take our mind off stuff and put in work,” said point guard Joe Joe Hamaker.
Thanks to their neighbors up the road, Fultondale has been practicing at Bragg Middle School and will play the remainder of their home games at Gardendale High School.
“It means a lot, without all the teams offering a place to practice, we wouldn’t be here,” said Hamaker.
Three days after the tornado, the Wildcats were back out on the hardwood playing a game. Coach Nigel Ramsey says it’s the team’s dedication that has inspired not only the community, but him too.
“To see a bunch of teenagers be able to be so strong and pull through natural disasters, you know what I mean, it gives me a lot of energy to be a better person and coach to come in here and see the determination of these guys,” Ramsey said.
Fultondale will host the area tournament next week in a gym with different school colors, but the Wildcats believe it serves as a symbol of love that continues to motivate the team.
“Knowing the state of Alabama is behind us, it gives us confidence and really takes the weight off our shoulders,” said Johnson.
