First Alert for rain and gusty winds Thursday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is another cold start to the day with most spots in the 30s. The coldest locations are in our eastern counties where temperatures have dropped into the 20s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry, but we are watching clouds moving into our area. A cold front is forecast to move into our area late this evening and into the overnight hours giving us a good chance for rain. Good news about today is that we should stay dry during the daylight hours. Temperatures will also trend above average with highs approaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Southerly winds at 10-20 mph will help us warm up today. Plan for gusty winds up to 25-35 mph tonight as the cold front approaches the area. Strongest wind gusts will likely occur between 7 p.m.-2 a.m. The good news is that we are not expecting any severe storms tonight.
Next Big Thing: Rain chances are likely to increase across northwest Alabama around 6-7 p.m. this evening. A narrow line of showers associated with a cold front is forecast to move through Central Alabama between 9 p.m.-3 a.m. tonight. Ahead of the rain, we could see wind gusts up to 25-35 mph. It might be a good idea to secure outdoor furniture and trash cans this afternoon before the rain and wind moves in. Rainfall totals will likely add up around a quarter of an inch with some spots seeing totals around a half inch. Rain should be out of here by Friday morning.
Friday’s Forecast: Most of the rain should stall across south Alabama tomorrow. We will be left with a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 30s tomorrow morning as colder air moves in. With north winds at 5-10 mph, temperatures are forecast to stay below average with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We could see some partial clearing in the cloud cover Friday night allowing our temperatures to drop into the lower 30s by Saturday morning.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend forecast is looking mostly dry. Majority of our models show us dry for Saturday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are forecast to climb near average with highs in the mid 50s. The GFS Model hints that the stalled front to our south could bring some showers into our southeastern counties Saturday evening. Areas that could see a small chance for showers include Chilton, Coosa, Clay, and Talladega counties. A few flurries are possible in far north Alabama, but moisture looks extremely limited. Sunday should start off mostly dry with temperatures in the mid 30s. We are forecasting plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. The weekend is shaping up to be decent with mostly dry weather during the daylight hours. I think Sunday will be the prettiest and warmest day of the weekend.
First Alert for Warmer Temperatures Early Next Week: Models continue to stall the arctic air to our north for the first half of next week. Instead of seeing very cold temperatures Monday, we may end up seeing highs in the lower 60s. Colder air could move into our area Tuesday evening thanks to a strong cold front moving into the Southeast. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for showers Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures could end up below average for the second half of next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Models hint at the potential for wintry weather in the time range of February 12-14, but I’m not including it in our forecast as things will easily change as this complicated weather pattern evolves over time. Next week’s pattern looks very active and models are having a difficult time determining what could happen. Plan for plenty of changes in next week’s forecast over the next several days.
