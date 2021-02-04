First Alert for rain and gusty winds Thursday night

First Alert for Warmer Temperatures Early Next Week: Models continue to stall the arctic air to our north for the first half of next week. Instead of seeing very cold temperatures Monday, we may end up seeing highs in the lower 60s. Colder air could move into our area Tuesday evening thanks to a strong cold front moving into the Southeast. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for showers Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures could end up below average for the second half of next week with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Models hint at the potential for wintry weather in the time range of February 12-14, but I’m not including it in our forecast as things will easily change as this complicated weather pattern evolves over time. Next week’s pattern looks very active and models are having a difficult time determining what could happen. Plan for plenty of changes in next week’s forecast over the next several days.