COVID-19 deaths on the rise in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The last two days, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported almost 800 deaths related to COVID-19. It takes time to determine if a death was COVID related.
ADPH had been reporting a drop in new positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Unfortunately, that trend has not caught up with deaths so far.
If you look at the Alabama Department of Public Health’s dashboard, you can see a total of more than eight thousand deaths, confirmed and not confirmed since the pandemic started last year.
“The deaths has crept up in the last couple of weeks. They always do in the number of cases. We see a spike in cases, then we see a spike in hospitalizations, then a week or two later we see an increase in deaths,” said Dr. Scott Harris with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The number of deaths sometimes face a lag time in being reported because those fatalities have to be investigated and then determined if it’s related to COVID.
“Each death is reviewed for additional information for demographics and data. Certainly to be sure we have all the information to attribute it to COVID-19,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
While there are hopes of a decline in deaths in the coming months, health leaders say there is still a high rate of transmission of the infectious disease out in the community and there are growing concerns about the new variant virus.
“We expect to see the variant more in Alabama and right at the moment as we look at the variant, we must adhere to the mitigation standards,” Landers said.
That means continue to wear masks, social distance and wash your hands.
