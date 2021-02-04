Birmingham-Southern to kickoff spring season on Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham-Southern is less than 48 hours away from kicking off it’s first-ever spring football season.
“We have a lot of returners and I think they’re pretty hungry to compete,” said Panthers Head Coach Tony Joe White.
Birmingham-Southern, which is part of the Southern Athletic Association, will play a conference-only schedule with the chance to play for a conference championship in March.
“We’ve divided our conference into and East and West divisions, and the winner of our side will kind of, like the SEC, will play the winner of the other side,” White added.
The Panthers will have two home games on Feb. 13 and 27. Although there is no Division III national championship to play for, the Panthers say they’re still motivated and are excited to be playing regardless of the season they’re playing in.
“It’s still kind of new, but it doesn’t change the fact that we still come out here every day knowing that we are trying to compete. We love the game of football so we wouldn’t be out here if we didn’t love the game of football, but them delaying our season doesn’t change the fact that we want to come out here and compete,” said BSC running back Robert Shufford.
Birmingham-Southern is testing three times a week for COVID-19, and Coach White says so far, they haven’t had any issues. The Panthers will travel the day of the game to help with COVID protocols.
The Panthers will open the season this Saturday at Rhodes College in Memphis.
