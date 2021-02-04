Birmingham City Schools proposing mid-July start date for next school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big announcement Thursday from Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan.
Dr. Sullivan said the district is proposing modifying the school schedule for next year to address academic slide due to COVID-19.
The tentative start date for the school year would be July 19, 2021. The proposal is tentative and subject to change.
The Birmingham School District wants to get feedback from parents and the community about the proposal.
Birmingham City Schools began distributing a survey to get input from parents and employees on potential changes in the school calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
The options include additional days in the summer for student learning and support to help alleviate gaps associated with the impact of COVID-19. The proposed calendar would begin with structured learning in July with 44 days of instruction before Labor Day.
Teachers will work the same number of days.
“We cannot wait to start developing plans to meet the needs of our scholars, who have experienced academic challenges while facing the realities of this pandemic,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan. “Input from our BCS families and our employees is imperative, because we are a team. We will work together to ensure that our scholars reach their highest potential for success.”
Dr. Sullivan said the school has been in remote for the majority of the year, and teachers and staff performed assessments of scholars in virtual space. He said the district is experiencing learning loss and the leaders must develop strategies to meet students’ needs.
Click here for a video explaining the proposed 2021-2022 school calendar options.
