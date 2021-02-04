Birmingham-based company helps women find flexible jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Birmingham-based company is focusing on connecting women to flexible job opportunities.
It’s called Boulo, which is French for “gig.” Delphine Carter founded the company in 2018 and wanted to help women, especially mothers, find part-time jobs with flexible hours.
If you’re looking for an opportunity like that, you can fill out an application and submit your resume on Boulo Solutions’ website. From there, Boulo will vett you for the companies who have job openings.
Carter says in the past they’ve done the matching by hand, but they’re hoping to invest in software that will allow a computer to match employers and employees, so they can expand nationwide.
Carter says right now they have companies looking for women with experience in finances, digital marketing, graphic design and more.
Carter says women shouldn’t have to choose between having a family or a career - they can do both if companies will realize the benefits of bringing women on board their team.
Even though Boulo focuses on connecting *women* with flexible job opportunities - men can apply too!
We know many guys are home makers while their significant other works outside the home. You can learn more about Boulo Solutions by clicking here.
