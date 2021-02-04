Are UAB patients getting COVID-19 vaccine priority?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There seems to be some confusion about the way UAB is handling COVID-19 vaccinations, some believing that only patients of the hospital are getting the vaccine.
A spokesman from UAB said it is not true that only UAB patients are able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at UAB community vaccination sites.
In fact, he said UAB has and will continue to give the vaccine to patients, as well as non-patients, through several partnerships.
UAB now has three appointment-only COVID-19 vaccination sites in Jefferson County.
A site opened at the Hoover Met on Tuesday, joining the current downtown UAB Hospital-Highlands location and the Parker High School location, which is expected to open soon.
“The Highlands drive-thru location’s been vaccinating UAB patients who age 75 and older since it launched on January 18th, and now we’ll also welcome patients from Cooper Green Mercy Health Services,” said UAB’s Dr. Sarah Nafziger.
The Hoover Met is adhering to the guidelines for vaccinations, allowing those 75 and older who live anywhere in Jefferson County to get the shot, but you’ll have to make an appointment.
“Now, our non-UAB patients who live in Jefferson County can visit the Jefferson County Emergency Management Vaccine Call Center online at www.jeffcoema.org and click on the green button on their website so that you can go in and self-register to receive information about obtaining the vaccine,” Dr. Nafziger explained.
Names and contact information will then be provided by the Jefferson County Vaccine Call Center to UAB. When your eligibility group is ready, someone from UAB will contact you to schedule an appointment at one of the three locations.
Right now, details on the Parker High School location opening and site logistics are still being worked out.
Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health announced last week that people age 65 and older, and additional groups of frontline workers, will be able to start getting the COVID-19 vaccine beginning February 8th.
