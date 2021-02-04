ADPH looking for COVID-19 vaccine support in high-risk, underserved areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is offering funding for proposals on ways to help with COVID-19 vaccine support for high-risk and underserved communities.
ADPH said the purpose is to support broad-based distribution access and COVID-19 vaccine coverage for populations including racial and ethnic minority populations and rural communities. ADPH said these include people who may be vaccine hesitant and those who are in racial and ethnic or other minority groups.
Proposals for funding can be submitted in one of the following ways:
- Supporting education, promotion and outreach (NO vaccine administration),
- Enrolling as a COVID provider (separate process and must be completed PRIORto receiving funding for vaccine administration). This information is available at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/immunization/covid-vaccine-administration.html#enroll,or
- Partnering with an entity that is a current COVID provider (highly encouraged).
Organizations are invited to submit proposals for consideration by March 31.
The amount of funding ranges from $100,000 to $250,000 and is renewable annually up to three years. Targeted are African Americans, Hispanics and Tribal Nations.
Activities to be supported are as follows:
· Increase COVID-19 vaccination capacity across the jurisdiction. These activities may include mobile vaccine clinics, satellite clinics, and temporary or off-site clinics that provide vaccination services in non-traditional settings.
· Ensure high-quality and safe administration of COVID-19 vaccines. This includes providing supplies and ensuring capabilities to address adverse events.
· Ensure equitable distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
· Increase vaccine confidence through education, outreach and partnerships.
· Develop and implement community engagement strategies to promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
· Support high vaccination uptake in Tribal Nations.
Proposals will be accepted from, but not limited to, groups or organizations such as:
· Colleges and universities
· Occupational health settings for large employers
· Churches or religious institutions
· Federally Qualified Health Centers including Community Health Centers
· Pharmacies
· Long-term care facilities, including independent living facilities, assisted living centers and nursing homes
· Organizations and businesses that employ critical workforce
· First responder organizations
· Non-traditional providers and locations that serve high-risk populations
· Other partners that serve underserved populations
For more information, please follow this link at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/immunization/call-for-proposals.html.
Submissions along with any additional questions should be emailed to ImmProposals@adph.state.al.us. The award date is July 1, 2021.
