Water problems force students in Reform to return to remote learning

REFORM, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Reform is facing a water emergency according to the city engineer. It’s forced schools there to switch students to remote learning.
WBRC caught up with Eva Singleton as she drove her two grandchildren to Reform Elementary School to get meals to go.
“It’s aggravating. It’s hard on the parents and it’s not stable,” Singleton explained.
Someone broke a water hydrant in Reform over the weekend.
“It’s an emergency situation. We’ve got part of the town that we can’t get water to,” Jonathan Bonner, city manager explained. Water lost from the fire hydrant helped drain the system. There are ongoing leaks that make it hard to rebuild water pressure in most places and impossible to get water to homes at higher elevations and buildings like Reform Elementary School in surrounding areas.
“Right now Reform has two water wells producing water. One of them can only do about 75 gallons a minute. The other can do about 150. The leak or leaks is about 160 gallons a minute,” Bonner said.
“Hopefully, when this dark cloud passes over, everything will be back in place. Right now, it’s a hardship,” Singleton added.
Pickens County Schools hopes students in Reform can return to in person learning on Monday. As for Reform’s water problems, the engineer said in the short term, they’ll try to find the leaks causing some of these water problems to continue.
