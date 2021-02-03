Volunteers work tirelessly to make Fultondale distribution center accessible for those who need help

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Last Monday’s tornado ripped through the city of Fultondale leaving many families displaced and in need of essential items.
That’s why city leaders have set up a distribution center, so people can stop by to get what they need as they start to rebuild.
City leaders set up a distribution site at the Fultondale Gas Department warehouse and volunteers have worked tirelessly to make it accessible for those who need it most.
Donations have been pouring in since a deadly EF3 tornado swept through Fultondale.
Water, socks, pillows, cleaning supplies even pet food is available to those who need it.
Volunteers said it’s a lot to organize, but Pamela Loudon said that’s actually a good thing.
“It can be overwhelming when you look at it, but it’s a blessing and I’m sure it will go to good use and the community will get what they need,” Loudon said.
Loudon lives in Trussville and said her city also experienced severe weather, but she’s grateful her home was spared and felt the need to give back.
“These kind of disasters when they happen, you’re just so thankful that you didn’t have to experience it, but you want to do anything you can to help those people who have gone through this and really it’s the true way to love your neighbor,” Loudon explained.
And the Mayor of Fultondale agrees.
“Oh yes…this is something that they’re going to need help with. You know… it’s going to be a while before they get their houses built,” said Mayor Larry Holcomb.
“We’re here for you in anyway if you need help. If you need medical attention, and if you just need someone to talk to, we’ve got people that can handle that too,” Mayor Holcomb said.
Mayor Holcomb said the distribution site will be available for as long as the need is there.
Right now, it’s open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
And he said if you need something and you don’t have a way to get there, arrangements can be made for someone to bring those items to you.
You’ll just need to contact the City of Fultondale.
