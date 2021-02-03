UAB family medicine answers questions about vaccinations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the vaccine rollout continues in Alabama, families and others are asking a lot of questions. Should they take the vaccine? Can they spread the disease even after getting a shot? Can taking Tylenol help prevent any sort of side effects? Today a UAB doctor in family medicine answered numerous questions about vaccinations and the steps you can take to keep your family safe.
Dr. Erin Delaney said the question most people want answered: is the vaccine safe and should they take it?
“By far the COVID vaccine is safe for 16 years and older. We would still urge to have that conversation with your primary care provider of trusted healthcare professional,” Delaney said.
Dr. Delaney said people should not have the vaccine if they have had a severe allergic reaction. This may also include having an allergic reaction to any other vaccines.
Another question: should people with chronic health conditions get the vaccine? She said yes.
“In fact we really want you to get the vaccine because it’s those patients with chronic conditions that may be at higher risk from COVID-19,” Delaney said.
Dr. Delaney said you need to continue to wear a mask even if you got vaccinated. It’s still possible you can spread the infectious disease.
Many people wanted to know what they should do if there are any sort of side effects? Delaney said side effects can be common after any vaccine shot.
“I would recommend staying hydrated, resting and if you are having soreness apply an ice pack to the area,” Delaney said.
Delaney said don’t take anything before the shot to ease the discomfort. Wait until afterward and consult your doctor.
Dr. Delaney added that during the pandemic, people need to continue to see their doctor either in person or virtually.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.