Teacher COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for Tuscaloosa this weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center hosted a vaccination clinic two weeks ago for first responders. This coming weekend, the hospital will do something similar for teachers.
“What we know for certain is that the amount of vaccine appointments that DCH made available for the educators’ weekend filled in about 15,18 hours,” Tuscaloosa City Schools spokeswoman Lesley Bruinton said Wednesday.
She said many of the systems’ 1,400 plus employees want to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“We know from some internal research that was done about 58% of our employees expressed an interest in getting the vaccine,” she continued.
DCH Regional Medical Center will host a coronavirus vaccination clinic for teachers who have preregistered in the Tuscaloosa area on Saturday and Sunday. Bruinton believes it’s easier for most teachers to schedule vaccinations over the weekend than to try to do it during the week.
“That allows our educators to receive a vaccine if they’re interested in it and not pull them away from the classroom. As you know, it can be very difficult right now finding substitutes to help out in the event of a teacher absence. So that would be a huge barrier for us not to have a weekend clinic,” she added.
Tuscaloosa City Schools said DCH has also scheduled a teacher vaccination clinic for the weekend of February 13th.
We’re told slots for that clinic have also been filled.
