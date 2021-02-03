Update: Russellville police locate 64-year-old missing man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency cancelled missing and endangered person alert.
Russellville police locate William Cook on Wednesday.
Original: The Russellville Police Department is asking for your help in locating William Ashburn Cook.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Mr. Cook is a 64-year-old white male that may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.
Authorities say he was last seen on February 2 at approximately 12:00 a.m. wearing a long sleeve t-shirt, pants, and no shoes in Russellville, AL. WAFF is told Cook is 6′0″, 240 pounds, with gray hair.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of William Ashburn Cook, you are asked to contact the Russellville Police Department at (256) 332-2230 or call 911.
