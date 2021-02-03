Driver crashes into woods after fleeing from police in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police are on the scene of a serious accident on I-65 NB near the 230 mile marker.
Police say the vehicle involved in the crash was reported to have been used in car burglaries in Alabaster and the driver was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph while running from Montevallo Police while going through downtown Calera.
Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued onto the interstate where he lost control and crashed into the woods.
No one other than the suspect was injured in the accident.
In a social media post, Calera police said “We appreciate all who called reporting the reckless driving and direction of travel. Your actions might have prevented this from being a far greater tragedy.”
