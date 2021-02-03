9 people detained for allegedly breaking into cars in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Vestavia Hills say they detained nine people Tuesday night for allegedly breaking into cars.
Police say they responded to the 2000 block of Vestavia Park Court around 10:30 p.m. in reference to multiple people breaking into vehicles. Arriving officers detained two vehicles and nine individuals in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
During the course of the investigation, police determined that five suspects were adults and four were juveniles. Detectives will seek warrants for those involved with the crimes.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.