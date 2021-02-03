Oxford’s Roc Taylor commits to Memphis after Tennessee drops him 24 hours before NSD

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford wide receiver Roc Taylor committed to Memphis Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the Tennessee Volunteers dropped their offer to the 6-foot-2, 212-pound athlete.
“Roc has been committed to Tennessee since April 10, 2020. He said that’s where he wanted to go and he’s stood by his commitment, even with all of the coaching changes up there,” said Oxford Head Coach Keith Etheredge.
Etheredge said he received a call yesterday from a Tennessee coach saying they were not going to honor Taylor’s scholarship. “It’s very frustrating to give the kid less than 24 hours notice that signing day is tomorrow and we’re going to drop you today, I was not real happy,” said Etheredge.
After news spread that Taylor’s commitment was back open, offers came pouring in for those schools who had spots and Taylor chose the Memphis Tigers.
“Roc has handled it with class and grace. He’s going to be a huge success wherever he goes and he has a bright future ahead of him,” said Etheredge.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.