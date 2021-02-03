Operator of Vestavia Hills spa charged with sexual abuse

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say the operator of a spa in Vestavia Hills has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse.
Levan Johnson is currently being held in Jefferson County Jail on six charges of first-degree sexual abuse. Police say Johnson is the operator of Oasis Day Spa, which is located in Rocky Ridge Plaza.
Johnson is being held on bonds totaling $360,000.
Few details have been released at this time and it is an ongoing investigation. If anyone believes that they have been a victim of any criminal activity at the Oasis Day Spa, please contact Sgt. Chad Cobb at the VHPD at 205-978-0117.
One Place Birmingham is offering its services to any of the abuse victims. You can click on this link or call 205-453-7261 for help.
