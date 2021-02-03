National Signing Day across the area

By Christina Chambers | February 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 4:48 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of student-athletes are taking their talents to the next level. On National Signing Day, Wednesday, February 3, nearly 100 student-athletes from the Birmingham area, from all sports, signed their national letter of intent to play in college.

Below is a list of names: Congratulations to all student-athletes!

Spain Park:

Lydia Coleman - Softball, Penn State

Eli Copenhaver - Baseball, South Alabama

Conner Eberhardt - Baseball, Transylvania University

Logan Edwards - Soccer, Montevallo

KJ Fleming - Track, Montevallo

Katie Groves - Swim, Berry College

Jaycee Haynes - Basketball, Mississippi University for Women

Anderson Ivey - Soccer, Covenant College

Jacob Jowers - Soccer, UAB

Drake Tabor - Football, University of St. Thomas Minnesota

Trent Thompson - Baseball, Snead State Community College

Anna Weeks - Tennis, Birmingham Southern

Annabelle Widra - Softball, University of Michigan

Jake Wilson - Tennis, Sewanee The University of the South

Hoover:

Colby Carter - Basketball, Berry College

DJ Fairley - Basketball, Alabama A&M

Rachel Hager - Basketball, Faulkner University

Austin Cornelius - Baseball, Jacksonville State

Evan Radford - Baseball, Southern Miss

Alex Wilson - Baseball, Central Alabama CC

Owen Marquardt - XC, Montevallo

Alyssa Halcob - XC, Troy

Lauren Wallace - XC, Mississippi College

Hailey Remick - Golf, Spring Hill College

Jackson Hirschy - Lacrosse, Mercer

Hutson Milligan - Lacrosse, UAH

Igor Randolph - Soccer, Belhaven University

Jay Udeh - Soccer, University of South Carolina Aiken

Dylan Betts - Football, Vanderbilt

Joseph Buffet - Football West Alabama

Christian Fields - Football, Sterling College

Connor Harby - Football, UAB

Josh Lundy - Football, UT Martin

Matthew Palmer - Football, UAB

Nicholas Paradise - Football, Birmingham Southern

Jason Riles - Football University of Pikeville

Amari Sanders - Football Lane College

Carter Short - Football, Alabama

Malik Thomas - Football, Alabama A&M

Massiah Tolen - Football, Harding University

Marcus Williams - Football Rice University

LeAnna Eubanks - Soccer, Tiffin University

Lauren McEwan - Soccer, Tiffin University

Brookelyn Cannon - Softball, Troy

Elizabeth Lewis - Softball, Judson College

Caroline Lawrence - Swim, Queens University of Charlotte

Sam Tolbert - Tennis, North Alabama

Segen Lister - Tennis, Millsaps College

Sara Lopez - Tennis, Lake Forest College

Julian Fore -Track, Montevallo

Abigail Remick - Track, Spring Hill College

Kayla Webb - Track, Spring Hill College

Aly Durban - Volleyball, Samford

Gabrielle Essix - Volleyball, Florida

Sydney Melton - Volleyball, Albany State University

Thompson:

Anthony Butler - Culver Stockton College

E.J. Edwards - Lindsey Wilson College

Greg Green - Eastern Kentucky University

Dominique Hall - University of Cincinnati

K’Marioun Hambright - Campbellsville University

Connor Howard - University of West Georgia

Jamel Peterson - Birmingham Prep College

Trey Puckett - Snead State Community College

Tre Roberson - Air Force Academy

Gavin Shipman - Harvard University

Emily Standifer - Montreat College

Piorre Carpenter - Georgia Prep

Anthony Kilburn- Olivet Nazarene University

Huffman:

Judah Mauricico - Football, North Park University

Corey Louis - Football, Carthage University

Tyler Grice - Football, Shaw University

Justin Goodwin - Football, University of West Alabama

Martavious Carter - Football, Carthage University

Lamondre Brooks - Football, Bethel University

Byron Austin - Football, Bethel University

Briarwood Christian:

Jonah Carroll - Baseball, Meridian Community College

Adrienne Goolsby - XC/Track, Mississippi College

Luke Hand - Lacrosse, Mercer

Wesley Helms - Baseball, Auburn

Anna Gardner Herren - Ballet/Dance, Alabama or Harvard, or Troy

Parker Hutson - Baseball, Birmingham Southern

Cathryn Jacks - Ballet/Dance, Alabama

Wes Love - Lacrosse, UAH

Anna Martin - Soccer, Samford

Mason Mathias - Swimming, Auburn

Caron McKeen - Football, Huntingdon

Caron McKinney - Baseball, Texas

Carson Miller - Fishing, Montevallo

Macie Scaini - Ballet/Dance, Alabama

Emily Scott - Soccer, Mississippi College

Tyler Waugh - Baseball, UAB

Luke Wolf - Tennis, Air Force

