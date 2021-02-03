National Signing Day across the area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of student-athletes are taking their talents to the next level. On National Signing Day, Wednesday, February 3, nearly 100 student-athletes from the Birmingham area, from all sports, signed their national letter of intent to play in college.
Below is a list of names: Congratulations to all student-athletes!
Spain Park:
Lydia Coleman - Softball, Penn State
Eli Copenhaver - Baseball, South Alabama
Conner Eberhardt - Baseball, Transylvania University
Logan Edwards - Soccer, Montevallo
KJ Fleming - Track, Montevallo
Katie Groves - Swim, Berry College
Jaycee Haynes - Basketball, Mississippi University for Women
Anderson Ivey - Soccer, Covenant College
Jacob Jowers - Soccer, UAB
Drake Tabor - Football, University of St. Thomas Minnesota
Trent Thompson - Baseball, Snead State Community College
Anna Weeks - Tennis, Birmingham Southern
Annabelle Widra - Softball, University of Michigan
Jake Wilson - Tennis, Sewanee The University of the South
Hoover:
Colby Carter - Basketball, Berry College
DJ Fairley - Basketball, Alabama A&M
Rachel Hager - Basketball, Faulkner University
Austin Cornelius - Baseball, Jacksonville State
Evan Radford - Baseball, Southern Miss
Alex Wilson - Baseball, Central Alabama CC
Owen Marquardt - XC, Montevallo
Alyssa Halcob - XC, Troy
Lauren Wallace - XC, Mississippi College
Hailey Remick - Golf, Spring Hill College
Jackson Hirschy - Lacrosse, Mercer
Hutson Milligan - Lacrosse, UAH
Igor Randolph - Soccer, Belhaven University
Jay Udeh - Soccer, University of South Carolina Aiken
Dylan Betts - Football, Vanderbilt
Joseph Buffet - Football West Alabama
Christian Fields - Football, Sterling College
Connor Harby - Football, UAB
Josh Lundy - Football, UT Martin
Matthew Palmer - Football, UAB
Nicholas Paradise - Football, Birmingham Southern
Jason Riles - Football University of Pikeville
Amari Sanders - Football Lane College
Carter Short - Football, Alabama
Malik Thomas - Football, Alabama A&M
Massiah Tolen - Football, Harding University
Marcus Williams - Football Rice University
LeAnna Eubanks - Soccer, Tiffin University
Lauren McEwan - Soccer, Tiffin University
Brookelyn Cannon - Softball, Troy
Elizabeth Lewis - Softball, Judson College
Caroline Lawrence - Swim, Queens University of Charlotte
Sam Tolbert - Tennis, North Alabama
Segen Lister - Tennis, Millsaps College
Sara Lopez - Tennis, Lake Forest College
Julian Fore -Track, Montevallo
Abigail Remick - Track, Spring Hill College
Kayla Webb - Track, Spring Hill College
Aly Durban - Volleyball, Samford
Gabrielle Essix - Volleyball, Florida
Sydney Melton - Volleyball, Albany State University
Thompson:
Anthony Butler - Culver Stockton College
E.J. Edwards - Lindsey Wilson College
Greg Green - Eastern Kentucky University
Dominique Hall - University of Cincinnati
K’Marioun Hambright - Campbellsville University
Connor Howard - University of West Georgia
Jamel Peterson - Birmingham Prep College
Trey Puckett - Snead State Community College
Tre Roberson - Air Force Academy
Gavin Shipman - Harvard University
Emily Standifer - Montreat College
Piorre Carpenter - Georgia Prep
Anthony Kilburn- Olivet Nazarene University
Huffman:
Judah Mauricico - Football, North Park University
Corey Louis - Football, Carthage University
Tyler Grice - Football, Shaw University
Justin Goodwin - Football, University of West Alabama
Martavious Carter - Football, Carthage University
Lamondre Brooks - Football, Bethel University
Byron Austin - Football, Bethel University
Briarwood Christian:
Jonah Carroll - Baseball, Meridian Community College
Adrienne Goolsby - XC/Track, Mississippi College
Luke Hand - Lacrosse, Mercer
Wesley Helms - Baseball, Auburn
Anna Gardner Herren - Ballet/Dance, Alabama or Harvard, or Troy
Parker Hutson - Baseball, Birmingham Southern
Cathryn Jacks - Ballet/Dance, Alabama
Wes Love - Lacrosse, UAH
Anna Martin - Soccer, Samford
Mason Mathias - Swimming, Auburn
Caron McKeen - Football, Huntingdon
Caron McKinney - Baseball, Texas
Carson Miller - Fishing, Montevallo
Macie Scaini - Ballet/Dance, Alabama
Emily Scott - Soccer, Mississippi College
Tyler Waugh - Baseball, UAB
Luke Wolf - Tennis, Air Force
