Jefferson Co. Coroner asking for help locating families of 10 people

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the families of 10 people who recently died in Jefferson County.
According to Coroner Bill Yates, all 10 deaths are listed as natural causes.
Terry Miller, 74, died inside his residence on 25th Avenue North in Hueytown on December 23.
Abu Malik Bakr, 61, was a tenant at Birmingham Nursing and Rehabilitation at the time of his death on December 30.
Yullis Ray Adkins, 73, was a tenant of Mount Royal Towers Retirement Community in Vestavia Hills when he died on January 3. It’s believed he has family in Gadsden, Huntsville, Detriot, Mich., and Freemont, Ohio.
Robert Lowe, 72, was a resident of Civic Center Nursing Home in Birmingham at the time of his death on January 6. A photo of Lowe was not provided.
Claron Lavern Beresford, 85, was a tenant of Eastview Health & Rehabilitation in the Eastlake community in Birmingham when he died on January 14.
Bruce Maynard Helland, 92, was a resident at the Eastlake House Senior Apartments in the Eastlake community. He died on January 14.
Samuel Smith, 87, was found unresponsive in his home on Cahaba Street in the Kingston area and pronounced dead on January 15.
Delois Pope, 76, was found unresponsive inside her Titusville home on January 24. The home is in the 10 block of 5th Court South.
Philip Montgomery, 77, was found unresponsive in his home on Freda Jane Lane in Birmingham. He was pronounced dead on January 26.
David Jeffrey Neff, 61, was found unresponsive by residents in the 500 block of 4th Court West in the Graymont community. Neff’s place of residence is not known.
If you are family or if you have knowledge of family please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.
