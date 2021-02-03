Ivey optimistic in State of the State about end of pandemic, schools, prisons and more

At 2.7 percent, Alabama had the lowest unemployment rate in our state’s history. We were seeing economic prosperity all around and, we were dealing with the wonderful problem of more jobs than people to fill them. During the past 12 months, Alabama – like the rest of the country – had no choice but to deal with one giant challenge after another. In addition to social unrest and a polarizing national election, we also had eight federal disaster and emergency declarations in the state, including a hurricane, a tropical storm and floods from one end of the state to the other. So, make no mistake, there were no tears shed when we bid goodbye to 2020 a month ago.