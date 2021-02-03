Hoover Met vaccination site officially open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Met Vaccination site officially opened to the public on Tuesday.
More than 800 people were on the vaccination list. UAB leaders say they hope to accommodate closer to 1,200 patients daily, but started smaller to double check logistics. The plan is to have the facility open Monday-Friday. The ADPH released updated guidance on new groups of people eligible for the COVID vaccine, and those people will be able to get vaccines at the site, including teachers.
Hoover Police are working with UAB to make sure the site is secure. Protestors in Los Angeles temporarily shut down a mass vaccination site over the weekend.
UAB leaders say they’re also working to make sure no doses are wasted at the site at the end of the day. There is a daily waiting list of people they call if medical staff think they’ll have doses left over.
“On call - on standby who are already eligible to say ‘Can you be here soon’,” said Dr. Sarah Nafizger, UAB, “This stuff is precious and we’re going to make sure it gets into arms quickly.”
Keep in mind this is an appointment only clinic. UAB staff are asking you to arrive no more than 15 minutes before your set appointment.
