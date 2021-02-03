Help with COVID-19 vaccine registration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With Hoover’s Mass Vaccination site opening, we know a lot of you continue to have questions about how to register for an appointment.
There are two options. If you have access to a computer and internet, you can try to register online. If you’re not tech savvy or don’t have access, there are still numbers you can call.
Jefferson County EMA is working with county health officials to get people registered for the COVID vaccine.
“We take their information and then pass info along for JCDPH. Jefferson County actually schedules the appointment,” said Jim Coker, EMA Director.
Leaders say there are about 10-12 people staffed at the EMA office daily to get your information for appointment registrations. The number to call is 205-858-2221. Leaders say the phone line is open Monday-Friday. If you get a busy signal, call back.
If you live outside Jefferson County, some senior service agencies are offering help - like the Area Agency on Aging.
“How do I get set up? Who do I need to call? How do I get set up to get the vaccine? There is a facility like ours, an agent just like the east Alabama regional planning commission in all 67 counties, and we can assist them with that information as well,” said Michael Morrison, Area Agency on Aging Director with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission.
That number to call is 1-800-243-5463.
And at the state level, the vaccine hotline is still open to call. That number is 1-855-566-5333. State health officers hope now that the online portal is open it’ll free up phone lines for people who can only register by phone.
“We certainly think that will help, but again with older persons, we certainly want their family and friends to assist them,” said Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH.
State health officers stress the hotline is for appointments with county health departments. Keep in mind some health departments don’t have immediate availability for vaccines. It may be helpful to check with nearby pharmacies or medical office to see if that location is offering the vaccine.
