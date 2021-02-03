Hangout Fest won’t happen in spring, organizers considering fall event

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores has been canceled for May 2021, but its organizers said they are exploring options for a 2021 Hangout in the fall.
Organizers said because of the ongoing pandemic, May is just going to be too soon to gather that many people together.
The Hangout team said they are exploring options for a 2021 Hangout event in the fall, and will have more clarity in the next few months on whether that is an option or if they will need to wait until May 20-22, 2022.
The team said, “We are itching to do this show, so trust that we are going to do everything we can to make it happen while keeping the health & safety of our fans, artists, crew and partners as the top priority.
For those diehard fans still holding tickets, we love you and recognize that some of you may need some relief. You will be receiving an email in the coming weeks regarding the process for exchanging or refunding tickets.”
