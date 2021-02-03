Fultondale business owner says he can’t wait for federal money or insurance to rebuild following tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders in Fultondale met Tuesday to learn more about what assistance the city will receive following last week’s deadly tornado.
But some local business owners said they don’t have time to wait.
The owner of J & S Fleet Services, Steve Jarvis, said he’s been at his location on Carson Road for more than a decade, and he was in utter disbelief to see his business destroyed by the tornado.
He said he can’t wait for federal assistance or insurance because his team needs to get back to work now so they can support their families.
Jarvis didn’t waste any time getting back to work following last week’s tornado, relocating temporarily to an office in Pinson.
“Our structure was demolished, our customers were kind of disarrayed from loss of their equipment, but we’ve picked it up and we’re going to make it right for them. We’re going to take care of them, and they’ve definitely taken care of us,” Jarvis said.
He said his company has done fleet repairs on diesel trucks for several local businesses for the last 13 years.
He said he was heartbroken to see the company he built with his bare hands demolished in the blink of an eye.
Jarvis said he didn’t have time to lick his wounds because he needed to get his team back to work as soon as possible.
“My feelings is just go ahead and get your people back to work so they don’t feel displaced, so they don’t feel like they don’t have a job to go to. And that was my goal… was to get my people back to work,” Jarvis explained.
And one week later, that’s exactly what he did.
Jarvis said he knows local businesses are covered by insurance, and city leaders are working to get federal money.
But all of that takes time, and Jarvis said he’s ready to rebuild now…bigger and stronger.
“Everything…you know…is falling in place…for everything that’s happened in a week’s time, I think we’ve been very blessed to be able to move as quick as we have. The building’s on the way, we’re back at work, our customer base is still intact…and you know…my people have a job and that’s important to me,” Jarvis said.
Jarvis said that he’s relied very heavily on his faith during this time, asking God for direction on how to move forward.
Right now, he’s using his own money to rebuild and hopes to have things back to normal within the next few months.
