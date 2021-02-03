Fultondale Baseball: ‘Home is where the heart is’

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale pitcher Hunter Vickery says this past week has been emotional, but being able to step foot on a baseball field to practice is something he has learned to cherish this past week.
“It’s been hard, but at the same time we’re trying to keep our head up, keep positive, and keep working hard,” Vickery said.
Fultondale, whose baseball field was severely damaged in last week’s tornado, is practicing at Jefferson Middle School this week before moving its practices and games to Tarrant for the 2021 season.
“We’re going to play our full schedule as of right now, a total of 36 games including our spring break play and we’ll use Tarrant as our home hub right now,” said Fultondale head coach Michael Franklin.
This season, Fultondale has adopted the motto “home is where the heart is.” After the tornado hit, the team gathered up all the bases, including home plate, and that’s what they’re bringing with them wherever they go. “It serves as a reminder that no matter what field we play on, we will always have a piece of home with us,” said Vickery.
“It means everything, Fultondale is my home. We keep it on our back, Fultondale strong, wherever we are, we’re represented,” said Fultondale pitcher Nik Weldon.
“No matter where we’re at, that’s our home, we’re Fultondale strong, and we’re going to play for the city,” added Coach Franklin.
The 2021 season may start in three weeks, but Coach Franklin believes they’ve already hit a home run this season because of the love and support from their neighbors and friends.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.