Former daycare employee charged with sexual abuse of a child

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old Warrior man is charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child in an investigation at a Jefferson County daycare where he once worked.
Investigators confirmed Caleb Lee worked at Christ Way Child Development Center on Mt. Olive Road.
Gardendale Police officers said the time between the initial report being filed and Lee’s arrest was spent gathering evidence and conducting numerous interviews. Once the daycare learned of the incident Lee was immediately terminated.
The daycare has cooperated fully with the investigation.
Officers said there is a chance Lee will face additional charges.
