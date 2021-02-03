FIRST ALERT: A light freeze in the morning, rain returns to the area Thursday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: After a beautiful Wednesday across the area, the sky will remain mostly clear tonight, with another big drop in temperatures. Plan for a light freeze Thursday morning, with patchy frost, and lows near 31º. Most of our Thursday is looking dry, but rain will be returning during the evening. A south breeze will return, with afternoon highs nearing 60º. A cold rain will impact the area Thursday night and into the early morning hours on Friday.
THE WEEKEND: As the rain ends early Friday morning, colder air will be arriving. We will wake-up to temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s on Friday. We will be lucky to top 50º on Friday, so plan for a cold day, with lots of clouds early on. We will start to see some clearing in the afternoon and especially evening, which will allow lows to drop near or just below freezing Friday night. Saturday will start off dry, but another system will quickly enter the picture in the afternoon. Plan for another cloud increase, with a chance of showers Saturday night. The good news is we will enjoy a clearing sky and some sunshine on Sunday, with highs in the 50s.
WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: The forecast guidance continues to show a fast-paced pattern continuing next week. Monday will be cool, dry, and seasonal, with a partly to mostly sunny sky. However, another disturbance could bring more clouds and the possibility of a few showers on Tuesday. The longer range guidance looks very interesting, as deterministic data continues to struggle with the placement of frigid arctic air over the country. A low pressure system could materialize over the Gulf of Mexico and produce precipitation around the 12th or 13th. Given the model inconsistencies, it’s way too early to say if we’ll have all rain or the possibility of some wintry precipitation, but I want to give you the First Alert on the fact that this is a system we’re monitoring.
J-P will have more specifics on WBRC FOX6 News in weather every six minutes. We’ll also be streaming LIVE on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.