FIRST ALERT: A light freeze in the morning, rain returns to the area Thursday evening

WHAT TO EXPECT NEXT WEEK: The forecast guidance continues to show a fast-paced pattern continuing next week. Monday will be cool, dry, and seasonal, with a partly to mostly sunny sky. However, another disturbance could bring more clouds and the possibility of a few showers on Tuesday. The longer range guidance looks very interesting, as deterministic data continues to struggle with the placement of frigid arctic air over the country. A low pressure system could materialize over the Gulf of Mexico and produce precipitation around the 12th or 13th. Given the model inconsistencies, it’s way too early to say if we’ll have all rain or the possibility of some wintry precipitation, but I want to give you the First Alert on the fact that this is a system we’re monitoring.