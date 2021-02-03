COVID-19 vaccines shipping directly to pharmacies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama pharmacies could be getting their own supply of COVID vaccines in the coming weeks. President Biden’s administration announced Tuesday they will be sending vaccine supplies directly to pharmacies.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Wednesday this is great news. The state has been struggling to get more people vaccinated and the biggest problem has been the limited supply of vaccines that are being shipped to the state.
Dr. Harris said there are more than 880 providers to give shots in Alabama unfortunately they are not getting enough vaccine doses to give to all those providers.
“Around two thirds of those who signed up to be providers have never even got a single dose so far because we have not had any to send them,” Harris said.
CVS, Walgreens and Wal Mart are expected to receive some of the vaccines at their pharmacies next week in some states. Alabama is not on the list of pharmacies expected to start next week.
“That is at the discretion of the feds. I’m not sure how they decided to rollout first. They are the ones responsible for that program. We are just glad it’s coming to Alabama. It will mean extra doses for Alabamians.” Harris said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said the vaccines could hit pharmacies soon. Harris said the state is still working on launching eight mass drive through vaccinations sites next week. Jefferson County’s has one site ready. Details still working out for a second location at Parker High School. Harris said the other sites could be announced later this week. Monday all those 65 and older will be eligible.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.