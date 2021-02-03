COVID-19 vaccine: Calhoun Co. announces more location sites

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County officials announced Wednesday more places for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Eligibility for the vaccine now includes people 65 or older, and additional groups of frontline workers.
The initial supply of 5,000 first-round vaccine doses will be made available to those who are eligible on a first-come, first-served basis, by appointment only.
Scheduling appointments will be available beginning Thursday morning, February 4th at 7:00 a.m. by clicking here .
Scheduled appointments will be available from 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates and corresponding locations:
- Monday, February 8th: Oxford Civic Center (401 McCullars Lane, Oxford, AL 36203)
- Tuesday, February 9th: Oxford Civic Center (401 McCullars Lane, Oxford, AL 36203)
- Wednesday, February 10th: Anniston City Meeting Center (1615 Noble Street, Anniston, AL 36201)
- Thursday, February 11th: Jacksonville Community Center (501 Alexandria Road, SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265)
- Friday, February 12th: Jacksonville Community Center (501 Alexandria Road, SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265)
For scheduling assistance, a help line will be available Thursday-Sunday, 7:30-4:30 PM. The number is 256-235-6000.
For full eligibility requirements, downloadable consent forms, and other information, please visit here.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.