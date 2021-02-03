COVID-19 vaccine: Calhoun Co. announces more location sites

65 and older can schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments (Source: WBTV)
By WBRC Staff | February 3, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 3:32 PM

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County officials announced Wednesday more places for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Eligibility for the vaccine now includes people 65 or older, and additional groups of frontline workers.

The initial supply of 5,000 first-round vaccine doses will be made available to those who are eligible on a first-come, first-served basis, by appointment only.

Scheduling appointments will be available beginning Thursday morning, February 4th at 7:00 a.m. by clicking here .

Scheduled appointments will be available from 7:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates and corresponding locations:

  • Monday, February 8th: Oxford Civic Center (401 McCullars Lane, Oxford, AL 36203)
  • Tuesday, February 9th: Oxford Civic Center (401 McCullars Lane, Oxford, AL 36203)
  • Wednesday, February 10th: Anniston City Meeting Center (1615 Noble Street, Anniston, AL 36201)
  • Thursday, February 11th: Jacksonville Community Center (501 Alexandria Road, SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265)
  • Friday, February 12th: Jacksonville Community Center (501 Alexandria Road, SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265)

For scheduling assistance, a help line will be available Thursday-Sunday, 7:30-4:30 PM. The number is 256-235-6000.

For full eligibility requirements, downloadable consent forms, and other information, please visit here.

