Clay Co. drug and liquor still bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted by officers from Lineville and Ashland Police Departments made arrests in a drug and liquor still investigation.
On January 21, 2021 deputies and officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Bluff Springs Road Road in Ashland. During the investigation deputies located multiple illegal drugs including methamphetamine, marijuana and other controlled substances in pill form. They also found a functioning liquor still.
Deputies also seized two firearms, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and over $3,000.00.
Investigators with Alabama State Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and will be assuming the investigation into the liquor still.
Stephen Lee Bailey and Caitlin Marie Yates were arrested at the scene and charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
