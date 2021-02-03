City Council approves 22 vaccination sites in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Council President William Parker has been advocating Legion Field as a 24/7 vaccination site, and today the rest of the council agreed.
But it all hinges on Alabama getting more of the vital vials.
“What we need to do is make sure number one we get the additional vaccines, but we also need to utilize all the recreation centers throughout the city of Birmingham,” said Parker.
Birmingham has 21 rec-center facilities managed by the park board, and several are in historically underserved areas.
“It’s going to take all of the necessary sites up and running in order for us to truly vaccinate every citizen, twice,” said Parker.
While the groundwork has been laid with council approval, there is no set timetable on when Legion Field or rec-centers will start giving shots.
“The focus right now is to make sure we have as many sites available,” he said.
As soon as any of these sites receive vaccine and plans to distribute them are made, we will update you.
