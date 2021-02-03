Birmingham FD reports spike in calls last year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham firefighters responded to over 67,000 fire and emergency medical calls last year. Making them one of the busiest fire departments in the state.
The numbers are up by almost 5,000 from 2019. With 58,474 being medical calls and 8,673 of those were for fires. There was also 77 other call. They averaged about 184 a day.
“Every year you know we usually have a rise in emergency responses,” says Chief Jackie Hicks. “You know that’s just every year, they’re increasing. More medical. We want the fires to go down, through fire prevention. Unfortunately, they do rise as well.”
Chief Hicks with Birmingham Fire and Rescue says COVID-19 was a contributing factor to the increase in calls.
“The pandemic did play a part in it. We’re very busy anyway with medical calls because we are the busiest in the state,” says Chief Hicks. “So those numbers are going to be high anyway. But the Covid pandemic did play a role in increased number of medical calls.”
Hicks says he wants the public to remain vigilant and continue to follow the guidelines set in place to stop the spread of the virus.
“We need to stay healthy in order to give everyone else service,” says Hicks. “So if you can not only look out for yourself and your family. But you also have to think about your first responders as well. It would really be a disaster if we started to fall off.”
Chief Hicks says he also wants to stress the importance of fire prevention. If you live in the city limits, the department will come out and install smoke detectors in your home.
For fire prevention tips and a free smoke detector, call the public education line at 205-254-6560.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.