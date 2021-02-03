Behind the Front: Northern Jefferson County tornado analysis

Episode #145

J-P Dice talks with Dr. Tim Coleman about the northern Jefferson County tornado. (Source: WBRC)
By Challis Wells | February 3, 2021 at 6:37 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 6:37 AM

This week on Behind the Front, WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice talks with Dr. Tim Coleman, a researcher at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. The two discuss the circumstances surrounding the EF-3 tornado that tore through northern Jefferson County and devastated communities in Fultondale and Center Point. They break down the landscape and explain why certain terrains in Alabama are prone to tornadic activity.

