Alabama Senate announces new leadership, committee assignments

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday marked the beginning of Alabama’s 2021 legislative session. Lawmakers began this year’s session by selecting some new leaders.
Sen. Clay Scofield, R-Guntersville, was unanimously selected as majority leader, effective immediately, for the remainder of the 2018 quadrennium. Scofield succeeds Sen. Greg Reed, R-Jasper, who was elected to serve as president pro tem.
“I am honored to serve as the Republican leader in the Alabama State Senate, and I am thankful for the trust my colleagues have placed in me to lead the Caucus in this new capacity,” Scofield said. “The Republican majority has worked tirelessly to fight for conservative values that remain important to the bulk of Alabamians, focusing on legislative priorities that impact their lives on a daily basis. I will continue to be a fervent advocate for our farmers and producers, small businesses, protecting the Second Amendment, broadband expansion, and more.
Scofield went on to say, “The ongoing health pandemic has disrupted our economy and several industries that are vital to the success of our state, and we have a lot of work to do on the road to recovery. I am confident that we will cross the finish line, but it will certainly take time and dedicated work. I look forward to continuing our efforts in the Senate to focus on policies that will not only improve the current circumstances we are under, but also bring much-needed prosperity to every region of the state.”
Reed addressed his Senate colleagues after being sworn in. He listing some of his intentions as president pro tem.
“One, I want to support every member of this body. It is very important to me to be able to do that,” he said. Two, I want to focus on communication. I want to maintain a steady line of communication within the Senate body. … And I want the people of Alabama to know what this Senate is doing on their behalf. And number three, like each of you, I want to be focused on trying to make the lives of Alabamians better tomorrow than they are today because of the actions taken by this Senate.”
Also on Tuesday, the Senate’s Committee on Assignments announced its updated Senate Standing Committee assignments.
“The committee process is an essential part of lawmaking; bills are intensely discussed, amended and polished in committee,” Scofield said. “The strategic placement of lawmakers into positions where they can contribute their greatest skills and strengths highly impacts our work here in the Senate and the results we deliver to the people of Alabama. I am certain these legislators will put forth their best efforts to support Alabamians in all four corners of the state.”
The Senate Standing Committees are as follows:
Committee on Rules
- Jabo Waggoner (chair)
- Clay Scofield (vice chair)
- Gerald Allen
- Linda Coleman-Madison
- Vivian Figures
- Jimmy Holley
- Steve Livingston
- Jim McClendon
- Tim Melson
- Arthur Orr
- David Sessions
- Rodger Smitherman
Committee on Finance & Taxation-Education
- Arthur Orr (chair)
- Tim Melson (vice chair)
- Greg Albritton
- Gerald Allen
- Donnie Chesteen
- Vivian Figures
- Garlan Gudger
- Del Marsh
- Jim McClendon
- Malika Sanders-Fortier
- Clay Scofield
- David Sessions
- Bobby Singleton
- Rodger Smitherman
- Jabo Waggoner
- Tom Whatley
Committee on Finance & Taxation-General Fund
- Greg Albritton (chair)
- Gerald Allen (vice chair)
- Billy Beasley
- Tom Butler
- Clyde Chambliss
- Linda Coleman-Madison
- Jimmy Holley
- Steve Livingston
- Jim McClendon
- Tim Melson
- Arthur Orr
- Shay Shelnutt
- Bobby Singleton
- Larry Stutts
- Jabo Waggoner
Committee on Confirmations
- Clyde Chambliss (chair)
- Jabo Waggoner (vice chair)
- Gerald Allen
- Will Barfoot
- Chris Elliott
- Vivian Figures
- Sam Givhan
- Garlan Gudger
- Andrew Jones
- Randy Price
- David Sessions
- Bobby Singleton
- Rodger Smitherman
- Larry Stutts
- Tom Whatley
- Jack Williams
Committee on Judiciary
- Tom Whatley (chair)
- Will Barfoot (vice chair)
- Greg Albritton
- Linda Coleman-Madison
- Vivian Figures
- Sam Givhan
- Del Marsh
- Arthur Orr
- Malika Sanders-Fortier
- Bobby Singleton
- Rodger Smitherman
- Larry Stutts
Committee on Governmental Affairs
- Jimmy Holley (chair)
- Chris Elliott (vice chair)
- Greg Albritton
- Tom Butler
- Clyde Chambliss
- Linda Coleman-Madison
- Sam Givhan
- Garlan Gudger
- Arthur Orr
- Dan Roberts
- Malika Sanders-Fortier
- Shay Shelnutt
Committee on Education Policy
- Tim Melson (chair)
- Donnie Chesteen (vice chair)
- Tom Butler
- Chris Elliott
- Vivian Figures
- Jim McClendon
- Randy Price
- Shay Shelnutt
- Rodger Smitherman
Committee on Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
- Larry Stutts (chair)
- David Sessions (vice chair)
- Will Barfoot
- Billy Beasley
- Chris Elliott
- Garlan Gudger
- Andrew Jones
- Steve Livingston
- Tim Melson
- Randy Price
- Clay Scofield
- Bobby Singleton
- Jack Williams
Committee on Banking & Insurance
- Shay Shelnutt (chair)
- Jack Williams (vice chair)
- Will Barfoot
- Donnie Chesteen
- Chris Elliott
- Andrew Jones
- Steve Livingston
- Randy Price
- Dan Roberts
- Clay Scofield
- Bobby Singleton
- Rodger Smitherman
- Jabo Waggoner
- Tom Whatley
Committee on Fiscal Responsibility & Economic Development
- Steve Livingston (chair)
- Garlan Gudger (vice chair)
- Will Barfoot
- Tom Butler
- Clyde Chambliss
- Vivian Figures
- Andrew Jones
- Arthur Orr
- Dan Roberts
- Malika Sanders-Fortier
- Clay Scofield
- Shay Shelnutt
Committee on Transportation & Energy
- Gerald Allen (chair)
- Dan Roberts (vice chair)
- Billy Beasley
- Tom Butler
- Donnie Chesteen
- Chris Elliott
- Sam Givhan
- Andrew Jones
- Steve Livingston
- Randy Price
- David Sessions
- Jack Williams
Committee on Healthcare
- Jim McClendon (chair)
- Larry Stutts (vice chair)
- Billy Beasley
- Tom Butler
- Donnie Chesteen
- Linda Coleman-Madison
- Sam Givhan
- Garlan Gudger
- Tim Melson
- Dan Roberts
- Tom Whatley
- Jack Williams
Committee on Children, Youth & Human Services
- Andrew Jones (acting chair)
- Greg Albritton
- Will Barfoot
- Billy Beasley
- Clyde Chambliss
- Linda Coleman-Madison
- Sam Givhan
- Jimmy Holley
- Dan Roberts
- Malika Sanders-Fortier
- Shay Shelnutt
- Jack Williams
Committee on Tourism
- Del Marsh (chair)
- Randy Price (vice chair)
- Billy Beasley
- Chris Elliott
- Garlan Gudger
- Andrew Jones
- Steve Livingston
- Tim Melson
- David Sessions
- Bobby Singleton
- Rodger Smitherman
Committee on Veterans & Military Affairs
- Tom Butler (chair)
- Sam Givhan (vice chair)
- Will Barfoot
- Billy Beasley
- David Burkette
- Donnie Chesteen
- Jimmy Holley
- Malika Sanders-Fortier
Committee on Local Legislation (LL1)
- Clyde Chambliss (chair)
- Del Marsh
- Greg Reed
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.