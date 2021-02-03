Alabama Senate announces new leadership, committee assignments

“One, I want to support every member of this body. It is very important to me to be able to do that,” he said. Two, I want to focus on communication. I want to maintain a steady line of communication within the Senate body. … And I want the people of Alabama to know what this Senate is doing on their behalf. And number three, like each of you, I want to be focused on trying to make the lives of Alabamians better tomorrow than they are today because of the actions taken by this Senate.”