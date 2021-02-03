Alabama lawmaker in quarantine after positive COVID-19 test

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s legislature was gaveled into session Tuesday, but one House lawmaker had to leave the State House after testing positive for COVID-19.
Lawmakers had the option to take a rapid test Tuesday morning before the session got underway.
House Speaker Mac McCutcheon confirmed one representative is now in quarantine after testing positive. A clerk for that representative is also isolating as a precaution.
House of Representatives spokesman Clay Redden said no names would be released because of privacy issues.
McCutcheon said lawmakers can get tested again during the fourth week of the legislative session.
