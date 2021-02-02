Whatley Health Services to host Tuscaloosa COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Local healthcare provider Maude Whatley Healthcare Services played a big role with coronavirus testing in West Alabama. Starting this weekend, it will also become a key player with coronavirus vaccinations.
Whatley Health Services got its first coronavirus vaccine shipment last week. It will begin vaccinating people Saturday in Tuscaloosa.
“They’ll actually come inside and they’ll be given the vaccine in here by our nurses, and then we’ll have an observation time for them,” Whatley CEO David Gay said.
Gay said they have 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine. They want to vaccinate as many people as they can, starting at noon Saturday.
“People have been calling for the past two, three months putting their name on the list to get the vaccine,” he continued.
Gay explained people 65 years old and up are the group that has contacted Whatley the most about getting vaccinated for COVID-19. Their vaccine supply comes from ADPH, so scheduling future COVID-19 vaccination clinics depends or how often it can get vaccine and how much.
“Right now we begin on Saturday, we’ll probably do another day or two next week, and hopefully we’ll be getting some more vaccine in and we just hope to keep it going,” Gay continued.
Only people who have preregistered will be vaccinated this weekend. Gay added there’s already a long waiting list of people signed up and wanting to get the shot.
