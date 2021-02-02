Tuscaloosa mayor updates recent coronavirus decline in the city

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Walt Maddox told Tuscaloosa city councilors Tuesday that things are getting better when it comes to coronavirus cases in the city.
“I think right now we’re in relatively very good shape,” Maddox said to city leaders.
Maddox felt optimistic about recent coronavirus trends in the city. The number of cases declined for the past two weeks at DCH hospitals with only 94 people hospitalized with coronavirus Monday.
City Councilman Lee Busby questioned if there had been a rise in cases after a crowd met on the Strip last month following the University of Alabama’s win in the CFP National Championship game.
“Following the return of 25,000 students, the TMZ labeled super spreader event of the planet,” Busby characterized the gathering.
There does appear to have been a spike in cases from the mass gathering.
“I think the logical assumption one can make is that most of those that were involved in the celebration following the national championship were young, already had it or were asymptomatic,” Maddox responded to Busby.
The city’s workforce has also stabilized. Monday, only 30 city employees missed work for COVID-19 related reasons. Numbers had not been that low in nearly two months.
Mayor Maddox also said there is a lot of energy to get the vaccine out statewide. Tuscaloosa’s fire chief agreed.
“We continue to work with the ADPH out of Montgomery and here in Tuscaloosa to get additional vaccine into the county,” Chief Randy Smith explained.
We should learn more details about a proposed mass vaccination site in Tuscaloosa when the Alabama Department of Public Health delivers vaccine in the county for the vaccination clinic.
