Three more competition venues announced for The World Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three more competition venues for The World Games 2022 have been announced. The Birmingham Organizing Committee says Legion Field, Birmingham CrossPlex and Boutwell Auditorium will join Protective Stadium as venues used for competition.
“We’re excited to officially begin announcing our venues,” The World Games 2022 CEO Nick Sellers said. “These are four of the best places to enjoy sports in our community. And by July of 2022, we will finally be able to fill all of the seats in these beautiful venues again as we serve host to the first major international sporting event coming out of this pandemic. Each of these venues is a prime example of our city’s love of sports.”
Legion Field is slated to host the flag football event, which will include eight men’s and eight women’s teams.
The Birmingham CrossPlex will host inline hockey, artistic roller skating, speed skating (indoor and outdoor), wheelchair rugby, lifesaving, finswimming and canoe polo.
Boutwell Auditorium will host martial arts action, including sumo, kickboxing and muaythai.
Protective Stadium will serve as the host venue for the opening and closing ceremonies.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.