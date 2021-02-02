Prizes offered for completing Tuscaloosa transit survey

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who complete Tuscaloosa’s transit survey can be entered to win either two Tuscaloosa Amphitheater concert tickets or a $100 Visa gift card. You have to be a citizen of Tuscaloosa to participate.
Elevate Tuscaloosa, the City of Tuscaloosa and the Tuscaloosa Transit Authority are launching this community survey about the transit bus system. The results of this survey will help shape future improvements to the public transit system.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said a great public transportation system is a pillar of a well-designed city. Thanks to Elevate Tuscaloosa, he said the city can evaluate it and devote resources to create a plan for potential upgrades.
The survey, which takes around 10 minutes to complete, is available in English and in Spanish.
The survey will be open until March 1. To complete the survey in English, visit elevatetuscaloosa.com/transitsurvey. To complete the survey in Spanish, visit elevatetuscaloosa.com/transito. To request paper copies, please email elevate@tuscaloosa.com.
